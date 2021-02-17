Our partnership with Prairie View A&M University

Investing in equal education for underserved communities

In February, we recognize Black History Month. Let’s take time to celebrate the rich and vibrant history, culture and achievements of the Black community, while remembering the many challenges faced over hundreds of years. While it’s a month of celebration, it is also a time of reflection – to recognize, learn and participate.

Did you know? Prairie View A&M University (PVAMU), established in 1876, is the second-oldest public institution of higher education in Texas and is a historically Black college and university (HBCU). HBCUs are universities or colleges in the U.S. established before the Civil Rights Act of 1964 to primarily serve the Black community during the period of segregation.

To this day, HBCUs provide exceptional education opportunities – for all. HBCUs continue to play a vital role in the U.S. education system and have been critical in enhancing and progressing equal educational opportunity for diverse students. Among notable HBCU alumni are U.S. Vice President, Kamala Harris, and civil rights leader, Martin Luther King, Jr.