Our partnership with Prairie View A&M University

In February, we recognize Black History Month. Let’s take time to celebrate the rich and vibrant history, culture and achievements of the Black community, while remembering the many challenges faced over hundreds of years. While it’s a month of celebration, it is also a time of reflection – to recognize, learn and participate.
Did you know? Prairie View A&M University (PVAMU), established in 1876, is the second-oldest public institution of higher education in Texas and is a historically Black college and university (HBCU). HBCUs are universities or colleges in the U.S. established before the Civil Rights Act of 1964 to primarily serve the Black community during the period of segregation.
To this day, HBCUs provide exceptional education opportunities – for all. HBCUs continue to play a vital role in the U.S. education system and have been critical in enhancing and progressing equal educational opportunity for diverse students. Among notable HBCU alumni are U.S. Vice President, Kamala Harris, and civil rights leader, Martin Luther King, Jr.
PVAMU provides equal education opportunity to an increasing number of students from unserved and underserved populations. The University strives to recruit, enroll, educate, and graduate those who are often bypassed in society – investing in programs and services that address issues and challenges affecting the diverse ethnic and socioeconomic population of Texas, and beyond.
At TC, our commitment to equity and inclusion extends beyond our workplaces. We strive to support organizations that promote equality and are contributing to a more inclusive future. We are honoured to support PVAMU’s legacy of providing exceptional education with a US$40,000 donation by our community giving program, Build Strong, which includes the TC Energy Foundation.
Pamela Obiomon
Dean, Roy G. Perry College of Engineering, PVAMU
The partnership will benefit PVAMU’s Roy G. Perry College of Engineering, providing tutoring services, books and supplies for its Summer Bridge program which supports students pursuing a major in science, technology, engineering, or math (STEM).
After graduating from PVAMU in Mechanical Engineering, Chris Thomas joined TC Energy in 2013 as a Project Manager in the Integrity Maintenance and Construction (IMAC) team. Now, as Manager, GPMC West Facilities, he leads project managers and teams that support managing facility, measurement, overhaul and balance of plant projects.
In our first episode of TC Connects this year, we sat down with Chris to discuss his experience at both PVAMU and TC Energy, the importance of supporting HBCUs, and how he is recognizing Black History Month.
How can I participate in Black History Month?
During Black History Month, our workforce is getting involved.
